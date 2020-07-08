CWASA tender for sewerage project next month





The consultant has already finalised the document and estimates of the project.

Talking to the Daily Observer, AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA, said the appointed consultant is expected to submit report during this month.

'We shall float international tender for the long awaited sewerage project

of the port city in August," Fazlullah said.

On Novemver 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, The CWASA board had approved the appointment of Erinco SDN BHD as the consultant for the project in a board meeting held on August 9 last year.

CWASA management has invited expression of Interest (EOI) for selection of engineering consultants for engineering design and construction supervision of project for establishment of sewerage in

Chattogram metropolitan (Phase-1).

The project phase-1 includes a 5.8 km deep sewer line, 189.5 km gravity pipes, 3620 manholes and chambers, 3.31 km force mains, realignment of existing utilities, 15 sewerage pump stations, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, and 100 MLD (million Litre per Day) sewerage treatment plant etc.

The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of worth Tk 3808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk 3758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA.

The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city.

After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather Karnaphuli River.

The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.

Since its inception in 1963, the CWASA did not take measures to solve sewage problem. But the present Awami League government took the project.

The project will be implemented in phases dividing the city into six zones. A total of six plants will be installed in the zones.

Besides, human excreta and other wastage of septic tanks of nearly 70 lakh people of city directly fall into the river Karnaphuli.

One lakh out of six lakh slum families have no access to sanitary latrine and they discharge their excreta through makeshift latrine set up alongside various water bodies.

The CWASA started its activities with the supply of 16 million litres of water through 19 deep tube wells, but without sewer system.

More than 700 small and heavy industries have been developed on both sides of the river Karnaphuli. The pollutants and wastage of those industries are directly flowing down to the river polluting it heavily.

















