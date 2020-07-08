Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:41 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Issuing Fake C-19 Certificates

Govt orders shutdown of Regent Hospital branches

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The government has ordered a shutdown of two branches of Regent Hospital in the capital's Uttara and Mirpur on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 test reports and collecting money from patients.
"We have asked them to close the hospitals immediately," Aminul Hasan, director (hospital) of DGHS said.
The move comes after the head office of Regent Group and its hospital at Uttara were sealed off on the same charges on Tuesday.
Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam along with a team of RAB-1 conducted a drive there and sealed off the head office and the hospitals after they found irregularities.
    "We have decided to seal off the head office from where the misdeeds were being carried out. The patients of the hospital have already been shifted elsewhere," Sarwoer said.
During the drive, RAB detained eight staffers of Regent Hospital, including a director and its manager, on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from patients.
Magistrate Sarwoer said the hospital authorities so far issued more than 10,000 Covid-19 test results. Around 4,200 samples were tested at different government labs. But they threw away rest of the samples, prepared fake reports and issued those to patients without testing, the magistrate said.
The hospital authorities took Tk 3,500 for each test, meaning they embezzled more than Tk 3.5 crore, despite having agreement with the government to conduct tests and provide treatment free of cost, Sarwoer said.
"We first received complaints about 14 fake reports provided by the hospital. We carried out the raid after the Institute of Public Health certified that those were fake," Sarwoer said, adding they seized 45 fake reports during the drive.
"As the hospital authorities came to know that some people made complaints, they held a press conference a couple of days ago and filed a general diary against some staff to pass the buck on them and avoid legal action," he said.
RAB officials said the hospital authorities were supposed to treat patients free of cost as per the agreement with the government but they charged patients and submitted a bill to the government.
RAB also seized unauthorised testing kits and a car with flag stand and sticker of the Health Department during the raid. They suspected that the owner and chairman of the hospital, Md Shahed, used to use the vehicle to mislead the law enforcement agencies, said Sarwoer.
A case will be filed against the chairman, managing director, some other top officials and staffers involved in the crime, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
Corona tests being controlled to show less infections: BNP
UK sanctions Russians, Saudis, Myanmar over rights abuses
Shipping Ministry probe report submitted
Feni Civil Surgeon dies of C-19
Italy, Turkey suspend flight operations with BD for 7 days
CWASA tender for sewerage project next month
Govt orders shutdown of Regent Hospital branches


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft