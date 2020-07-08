Market awash with fake corona fighting products





Health experts have expressed deep concern over such duplicate and fake materials and said people might be affected with other diseases.

Visiting different markets, this correspondent found the involvement of a group of dishonest businessmen in producing fake materials like masks, hand sanitizers and hand wash for making some quick bucks.

Talking to The Daily Observer, biochemists and dermatologists have expressed deep concern over the use of fake sanitization products and other materials.

They said, hand sanitizers are made from two chemicals - one is alcohol and the other is chlorhexidine. Alcohol is not harmful but excessive level of chlorhexidine is dangerous for skin and health.

Prominent skin disease expert Dr. Mamun said, "Chlorhexidine is very dangerous for skin and excessive use of it burns our skin. Chlorhexidine is cheaper than alcohol and dishonest businessmen in our country are using chlorhexidine more than alcohol to make hand sanitizer."

"Vigorous hand washing is not necessary. Rather, it is harmful for our digestive system. Vigorous hand washing kills some helpful bacteria of our hands which plays very important role in our digestive system," he added.

Unknown and unauthorized hand sanitizers are selling at many shops. People are buying and using these products without knowing about its harmful effect.

Even in some places it was seen that Savlon, a mostly used antiseptic liquid, was selling in the

containers of Hexisol, another mostly used hand rub.

Besides, liquid made for glass cleaning was also found being sold as hand rub posing serious threat to human health and skin.

Raju Ahmed, a local of city's old town, said he bought a six-litre bottle of Savlon from Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (Mitford) area for Tk2100 that was earlier only Tk1300.

Shafiq Mia, a temporary shop owner of sanitization products, said, "We buy these products from the chemical shops of Mitford area. We don't know much about these products. We just buy and sell them to consumers."

When asked about selling Savlon in the bottle of Hexisol, a shop owner said, "There is no Hexisol at the Mitford market. People want it but we cannot manage. Now we are selling Savlon to customers but we don't hide. We tell them it is Savlon."

Sabrina Hossain Trisha, a biochemist of Aristopharma Ltd., said, "Skin is the most important defense system of our body. Using such kind of uncertified products we are endangering our health day by day. These damage our immune system. Savlon and other sanitization products are less effective than our usual body soap and detergent to fight against the Covid-19 virus."

"Moreover, in our labs we produce sanitizers in hygienic atmosphere. When something is not meant for human body, if used, It could cause cancer," she added.















