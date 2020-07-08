Six PCJSS faction activists shot dead in Bandarban





The deceased were identified as Ratan Tanchangya, 65, president of the Bandarban unit of PCJSS (reformist group), its general secretary Projit Chakma, 62, and activists Devid Marma, 55, Joy Tripura, 40, Dipen Tripura, 42, and Milon Chakma, 60.

The incident took place around 5:00am near Baghmara Bazar in Rajbila Union, 20 km off the district town.

Md Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bandarban Sadar Police Station, said the bodies were taken to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Locals and police suspect that the attack took place over establishing supremacy in the area.

The injured--Niru

Chakma, 50, Bidyut, 38, and Chittagong University (CU) Student Memanu Marma 26-- were admitted to Sadar Hospital.

Local Union Parishad member Se Pru Marma said an armed group stormed into the house of PCJSS (reformist group) Bandarban unit president Ratan Tanchangya in the morning and started firing indiscriminately, killing five of the group on the spot.

Locals said some members of PCJSS reformist group had been staying at Ratan's house for the last one and a half months.

A 31-member Bandarban unit committee of PCJSS reformist group was formed in March with Ratan as its president, they added.

After the formation of the new committee, a rivalry started between the reformists and PCcJSS (Santu Larma) groups.

Rajbila Union Parishad Chairman Kya Pru said a group had been controlling Bagmara Bazar previously. It seems that the gunfight took place over establishing supremacy there, he added.

District's Superintendent of Police (SP) Jerin Akhter said, "The gunfight took place in Baghmara area under Sadar upazila around 7:00am. We are investigating the incident and police are on the spot."

Disagreeing with the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord in 1997, a group of activists led by Prasit Kheesa formed a separate group called United People's Democratic Front.

After another split a decade ago, PCJSS (MN Larma) was formed, led by Sudha Sindu Kheesa. This outfit is locally known as the reformist wing of JSS.

Another group called UPDF (Democratic) was created three years ago led by Tapan Jyoti Chakma. The factional rivalry in the hill tracts led to an armed conflict in the region in 2018.















BANDARBAN, July 7: At least six people were killed and three others injured in an armed attack on the activists of Manabendra Larma Group of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) in Bandarban Sadar upazila on Tuesday morning.The deceased were identified as Ratan Tanchangya, 65, president of the Bandarban unit of PCJSS (reformist group), its general secretary Projit Chakma, 62, and activists Devid Marma, 55, Joy Tripura, 40, Dipen Tripura, 42, and Milon Chakma, 60.The incident took place around 5:00am near Baghmara Bazar in Rajbila Union, 20 km off the district town.Md Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bandarban Sadar Police Station, said the bodies were taken to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.Locals and police suspect that the attack took place over establishing supremacy in the area.The injured--NiruChakma, 50, Bidyut, 38, and Chittagong University (CU) Student Memanu Marma 26-- were admitted to Sadar Hospital.Local Union Parishad member Se Pru Marma said an armed group stormed into the house of PCJSS (reformist group) Bandarban unit president Ratan Tanchangya in the morning and started firing indiscriminately, killing five of the group on the spot.Locals said some members of PCJSS reformist group had been staying at Ratan's house for the last one and a half months.A 31-member Bandarban unit committee of PCJSS reformist group was formed in March with Ratan as its president, they added.After the formation of the new committee, a rivalry started between the reformists and PCcJSS (Santu Larma) groups.Rajbila Union Parishad Chairman Kya Pru said a group had been controlling Bagmara Bazar previously. It seems that the gunfight took place over establishing supremacy there, he added.District's Superintendent of Police (SP) Jerin Akhter said, "The gunfight took place in Baghmara area under Sadar upazila around 7:00am. We are investigating the incident and police are on the spot."Disagreeing with the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord in 1997, a group of activists led by Prasit Kheesa formed a separate group called United People's Democratic Front.After another split a decade ago, PCJSS (MN Larma) was formed, led by Sudha Sindu Kheesa. This outfit is locally known as the reformist wing of JSS.Another group called UPDF (Democratic) was created three years ago led by Tapan Jyoti Chakma. The factional rivalry in the hill tracts led to an armed conflict in the region in 2018.