Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:40 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Six PCJSS faction activists shot dead in Bandarban

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

BANDARBAN, July 7: At least six people were killed and three others injured in an armed attack on the activists of Manabendra Larma Group of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) in Bandarban Sadar upazila on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Ratan Tanchangya, 65, president of the Bandarban unit of PCJSS (reformist group), its general secretary Projit Chakma, 62, and activists Devid Marma, 55, Joy Tripura, 40, Dipen Tripura, 42, and Milon Chakma, 60.
The incident took place around 5:00am near Baghmara Bazar in Rajbila Union, 20 km off the district town.
 Md Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bandarban Sadar Police Station, said the bodies were taken to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Locals and police suspect that the attack took place over establishing supremacy in the area.
The injured--Niru
    Chakma, 50, Bidyut, 38, and Chittagong University (CU) Student Memanu Marma 26-- were admitted to Sadar Hospital.
Local Union Parishad member Se Pru Marma said an armed group stormed into the house of PCJSS (reformist group) Bandarban unit president Ratan Tanchangya in the morning and started firing indiscriminately, killing five of the group on the spot.
Locals said some members of PCJSS reformist group had been staying at Ratan's house for the last one and a half months.
A 31-member Bandarban unit committee of PCJSS reformist group was formed in March with Ratan as its president, they added.
 After the formation of the new committee, a rivalry started between the reformists and PCcJSS (Santu Larma) groups.
Rajbila Union Parishad Chairman Kya Pru said a group had been controlling Bagmara Bazar previously. It seems that the gunfight took place over establishing supremacy there, he added.
District's Superintendent of Police (SP) Jerin Akhter said, "The gunfight took place in Baghmara area under Sadar upazila around 7:00am. We are investigating the incident and police are on the spot."
Disagreeing with the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord in 1997, a group of activists led by Prasit Kheesa formed a separate group called United People's Democratic Front.
After another split a decade ago, PCJSS (MN Larma) was formed, led by Sudha Sindu Kheesa. This outfit is locally known as the reformist wing of JSS.
Another group called UPDF (Democratic) was created three years ago led by Tapan Jyoti Chakma. The factional rivalry in the hill tracts led to an armed conflict in the region in 2018.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
Corona tests being controlled to show less infections: BNP
UK sanctions Russians, Saudis, Myanmar over rights abuses
Shipping Ministry probe report submitted
Feni Civil Surgeon dies of C-19
Italy, Turkey suspend flight operations with BD for 7 days
CWASA tender for sewerage project next month
Govt orders shutdown of Regent Hospital branches


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft