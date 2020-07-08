55 more die of C-19, 3,027 new cases





The same number of death was recorded just two days ago, on Saturday. The death toll now stands at 2,151 with the death rate at 1.28 percent.

A total of 3,027 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Tuesday taking the number of infections in the country to 1, 68,645.

According to the gender-wise analysis, some 1,703 people who died from Covid-19 are male and 448 are female, which is 79.17 percent and 20.82 percent respectively.

Besides, the highest number of Covid-19 dead was from Dhaka.

Since March 11, 51.33 percent of the victims have died in Dhaka Division, 25.89 percent in Chattogram Division, 4.97 percent in Rajshahi

Division, 4.51 percent in Khulna, 3.63 percent in Barishal, 4.2 3 percent in Sylhet, 3.02 percent in Rangpur and 2.41 percent in Mymensingh Division.

According to DGHS data, out of 2,151 dead, 13 were below 10 years, 25 between 11 and 20 years, 71 between 21 and 30, 155 between 31 and 40, 323 between 41 and 50, 624 between 51 and 60, and 940 were above 60 years.

Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, made the announcement during a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

Nasima at the Tuesday's briefing said, "Of the deceased, 46 were men and nine were women."

Of the victims, 27 of them were from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, seven from Khulna, two each from Barishal, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet and one from Mymensingh Division," she added.

Among the new deceased, one was between 11 and 20 years, two between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, 18 between 51 and 60, 21 between 61 and 70, six between 71 and 80 while the other one was between 81 and 90 years.

Thirty-nine Covid-19 patients died in different hospitals and 15 at their respective homes and one on the way to hospital.

"As many as 13,491 samples were collected in the last 24 hours till Tuesday and 13,173 were tested in 74 labs across the country. So far 873,480 samples have been tested," Nasima said.

Besides, 1,953 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 78,102.

Around 46.31 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.28 percent has died.

The latest day's infection rate was 22.98 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date is 19.31 percent.

Currently, 63,441 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,438 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 318,167 people have completed their quarantine course.

The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country.

"The authorities placed 802 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 in isolation, bringing the total to 16,873 after 15,478 left," said Nasima.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to appoint 2,000 more physicians through a special BCS to face the pandemic of the deadly virus.

The Health Ministry has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Public Administration. After getting the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) will publish a gazette notification to this end.















The country on Tuesday saw 55 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and this is the second time in a week that the country witnessed such a high number of deaths in a single day.The same number of death was recorded just two days ago, on Saturday. The death toll now stands at 2,151 with the death rate at 1.28 percent.A total of 3,027 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Tuesday taking the number of infections in the country to 1, 68,645.According to the gender-wise analysis, some 1,703 people who died from Covid-19 are male and 448 are female, which is 79.17 percent and 20.82 percent respectively.Besides, the highest number of Covid-19 dead was from Dhaka.Since March 11, 51.33 percent of the victims have died in Dhaka Division, 25.89 percent in Chattogram Division, 4.97 percent in RajshahiDivision, 4.51 percent in Khulna, 3.63 percent in Barishal, 4.2 3 percent in Sylhet, 3.02 percent in Rangpur and 2.41 percent in Mymensingh Division.According to DGHS data, out of 2,151 dead, 13 were below 10 years, 25 between 11 and 20 years, 71 between 21 and 30, 155 between 31 and 40, 323 between 41 and 50, 624 between 51 and 60, and 940 were above 60 years.Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, made the announcement during a virtual briefing on Tuesday.Nasima at the Tuesday's briefing said, "Of the deceased, 46 were men and nine were women."Of the victims, 27 of them were from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, seven from Khulna, two each from Barishal, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet and one from Mymensingh Division," she added.Among the new deceased, one was between 11 and 20 years, two between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, 18 between 51 and 60, 21 between 61 and 70, six between 71 and 80 while the other one was between 81 and 90 years.Thirty-nine Covid-19 patients died in different hospitals and 15 at their respective homes and one on the way to hospital."As many as 13,491 samples were collected in the last 24 hours till Tuesday and 13,173 were tested in 74 labs across the country. So far 873,480 samples have been tested," Nasima said.Besides, 1,953 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 78,102.Around 46.31 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.28 percent has died.The latest day's infection rate was 22.98 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date is 19.31 percent.Currently, 63,441 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,438 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 318,167 people have completed their quarantine course.The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country."The authorities placed 802 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 in isolation, bringing the total to 16,873 after 15,478 left," said Nasima.Meanwhile, the government is planning to appoint 2,000 more physicians through a special BCS to face the pandemic of the deadly virus.The Health Ministry has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Public Administration. After getting the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) will publish a gazette notification to this end.