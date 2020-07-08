Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:40 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Crest Securities owner, wife ‘confess’ to embezzling client’s funds: Police

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Crest Securities Ltd Managing Director Md Shahid Ullah and his wife Nipa Sultana being produced before a DMP press conference in the capital on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Crest Securities Ltd Managing Director Md Shahid Ullah and his wife Nipa Sultana being produced before a DMP press conference in the capital on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Crest Securities Ltd Managing Director Md Shahid Ullah and his wife Nipa Sultana have confessed to their involvement with the embezzlement of clients' funds during primary interrogations, police say.
The couple, who went into hiding amid the coronavirus outbreak after shuttering the brokerage house weeks ago, were arrested in an area between Lakshmipur and Noakhali on Monday. "As a Dhaka Stock Exchange, or DSE, brokerage house, Crest Securities Ltd used to trade in the market with 22,000 Beneficiary Owners or BO accounts," DMP Additional Commissioner Abdul Baten said during a press conference on Tuesday.
"The arrestees have stashed away Tk 180 million out of Tk 1 billion invested by 22,000 clients of the company so far," Baten added. Shahid and Nipa vanished after shutting all activities of Crest Securities on Jun 22. Two separate cases were subsequently started at Paltan Police Station against the firm by two of its clients.
"The company has taken Tk 300 million in loans as well from some 45 people promising to give  them a cut from their profits. The couple went into hiding only to embezzle the funds," Baten said.  Asked if the embezzled money was smuggled out abroad, Baten added, "We will investigate the matter. We will take legal action against them after discussing it with the authorities of DSE."
According to the information given on the website of the brokerage house, Crest Securities was incorporated in 2006. The company has three branches in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Cumilla.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dinosaur ancestors ‘may have been tiny’
Crest Securities owner, wife ‘confess’ to embezzling client’s funds: Police
HC stays decision of scrapping FF status of 119 BGB personnel
Full court meeting of SC today
Govt plans to recruit 2,000 more docs through special BCS exams
Mayur-2 supervisor remanded
211 court personnel's infected with coronavirus
70pc coastal fishermen unemployed: Study


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft