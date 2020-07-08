HC stays decision of scrapping FF status of 119 BGB personnel

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday stayed a government decision that cancelled freedom fighter status of 119 members of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) till reopening of the court.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan issued the order following a virtual hearing on two separate writ petitions filed by 119 BGB personnel challenging the government decision.

Barrister Abdul Qaium Liton appeared on behalf of the writ petitions while Deputy Attorney General Samarendranath Biswas represented the state during the hearing.

Lawyer Abdul Qaium Liton said the HC stayed the government order, clearing their way to get benefits as freedom fighters.









