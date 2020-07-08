Full court meeting of SC today

A full court meeting led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain will be held today (Wednesday) with all Appellate and High Court division judges, to take decisions on issues including virtual court proceedings, and logistic support.

The meeting will be held at 4 pm through video conference, said Md Saifur Rahman, special officer of the SC.

The meeting may decide on the virtual court proceedings and logistic support, he added.

On Monday, Registrar General of the Supreme Court Md Akbar Ali issued a notice in this regard.







