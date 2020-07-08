Video
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:39 AM
Govt plans to recruit 2,000 more docs through special BCS exams

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

The health ministry has proposed to hold a special BCS examinations on an emergency basis for the recruitment of another 2,000 physicians to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
The Health Services Division has sent a proposal to the public administration ministry in this regard.  If approved by the prime minister, the Public Service Commission will issue a special BCS notification.
The 39th special BCS examination was held only to appoint doctors. As many as 4,542 were appointed as assistant surgeons and 250 as assistant dental surgeons through the exam.
Another 8,107 did not get any recommendation for recruitment as there were no empty posts. Among them, 2,000 were later appointed as assistant surgeons on May 4.
On Jun 22, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government planned to hire another 2,000 doctors to deal with the rising COVID-19 infections across the country.
Government hospitals have been prepared to deal with the coronavirus crisis, according to the proposal sent by the Health Services Division. Bashundhara Convention Centre and a market of Dhaka North City Corporation have been converted into isolation centres, it said.
Private medical college hospitals and private clinics that can treat the disease are being mapped across the country.
     -bdnews24.com


