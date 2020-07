Mayur-2 launch supervisor Abdu Salam was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Tuesday.

Chandpur-bound 'Mayur-2' launch hit 'Morning Bird' launch from Munshiganj in the Buriganga River on June 29, killing at least 34 people.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Miskat Sukrana passed the remand order as Sub-Inspector Shahidul Alam produced the Supervisor before the court.