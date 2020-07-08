Video
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:39 AM
211 court personnel's infected with coronavirus

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Forty-four judges and 211 staff members of the Supreme Court and lower courts have been infected with COVID-19 across the country.
Of the total infected, 167 court staffs, and 20 judges recovered from coronavirus, while Magura District and Sessions Judge Md Kamrul Hasan is under treatment in hospital.
Law Ministry confirmed the matter in a press release on Tuesday.
On June 24, Lalmonirhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Ferdous Ahmed died of coronavirus while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.
Two among the infected lower court officials have died, according to the report of monitoring desk of Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
Law Minister Anisul Huq is monitoring the report of the desk daily and giving necessary instructions as Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar has been informing him about the daily updates.


