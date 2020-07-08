Video
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020
65-Day Ban On Fishing In Bay

70pc coastal fishermen unemployed: Study

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020
Staff Correspondent

About 70 percent coastal fishermen have become unemployed due the ongoing 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal.
More than 50 percent fishermen can't afford to buy food for three times a day while 45 percent of them borrowed money at high interest rate to keep body and soul together.
A recent study report of the COAST Trust, a coast based non-governmental organization working on capacity building among the coastal poor, revealed the information on Tuesday, according to a release of the NGO.
It said the COAST had prepared the report based on information from 264 fishermen families in the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Laksmipur, Bhola, Patuakhali, Khulna and Bagerhat.
According to the report, around 42.4 percent of them had an average monthly income of Tk6, 000 to 10,000 during normal period while income of 34.6 percent was in between Tk11, 000 to Tk16,000 and 17 percent was above Tk16,000.
But, 60.8pc families have had no income at all during this ban period. As a result, They are passing through a very hard time.
Although the government provided 43 kg of rice support for each of the family of fishermen only 65.8 percent families got it while the rest 34.2 percent have not yet received any assistance.
Forty percent fishermen complained that their names were enlisted but they got nothing.
According to the report, 67.5 percent families claimed that the rice provided by the government was inadequate as there was no cash support for them to meet other household expenses.
The study also found that violence against women in the families of fishermen increased during the ban on fishing. Around 51.8pc women of fishermen families have experienced domestic violence during the period.
The study also finds that 95.4pc fishermen have no alternative source of income except fishing at sea.









