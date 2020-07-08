Kuwait yet to inform anything officially about Shahid: Momen





"Kuwait government arrested him not as an MP of Bangladesh but as a businessman of Kuwait. Shahid did not go to Kuwait using the government passport and he had been doing business in Kuwait for over 29 years. He is the managing director and CEO of a company there," Momen told the reporters at his office on Tuesday.

Asked about allegations against Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait SM Abul Kalam, Dr Momen said his contractual appointment ends this month and he will come back to Bangladesh.

"We have finalised the next ambassador for Kuwait," he said but he did not said anything directly about SM Abul Kalam and his families' involvement with Shahid's business in Kuwait.

"We (government) will look into it if the Kuwait government brings any allegation against the Bangladeshi ambassador in Kuwait," the Foreign Minister said, adding that the government will not spare anyone found involved in human trafficking and money laundering. He said the government is maintaining zero tolerance against money laundering and human trafficking, no matter which party they (trafficker) belong to they would get punishment.

Responding to a question on Laxmipur lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam, the foreign minister said steps will be taken as per the laws of the land if the Kuwait government informs Bangladesh government officially.

On June 6, Kuwait's Criminal Investigation Department arrested Shahid on charges of human trafficking, visa trading, and money laundering. On June 20, the lawmaker landed in the central prison Kuwait.

















