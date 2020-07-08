Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:39 AM
latest
Home Sports

Colombian football federation fined over WC ticket scam

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BOGOTA, JULY 7: Colombia's football federation has been fined over a scam involving the resale of 2018 World Cup qualifying tickets, authorities said on Monday.
The Federation, its executives and two private companies formed "a cartel to detour tickets with the aim of reselling them" to "generate excessively high prices," said Andres Barreto, head of the industry and commerce Office (SIC).
The matches involved were played between October 2015 and October 2017, ahead of the global showpiece in Russia, where Colombia reached the last 16.
The fines imposed on the federation, two merchandizing companies and 17 people, including the federation president Ramon Jesurun and his predecessor Luis Bedoya, amount to $4.9 million.
Bedoya has been in the United States since 2015 cooperating with another corruption investigation in which the US government has accused 45 people of more than 90 crimes related to the payment of $200 million in bribes, known as Fifagate.
Barreto said the federation unfairly favored the company Ticketshop in assigning it the right to sell match tickets.
Ticketshop then "signed a contract ... with the company Ticketya, which in reality ... had access to the box office and put (the tickets) on resale with up to 350 percent" mark up, SIC said.
The authority said the executives were "fully aware" of the scam.
"Aiming to avoid the Fifagate scandal they invented this selection process to give the impression of legality," said Barreto.
The federation said it would appeal the decision and claimed there was a "lack of evidence."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sports prepare for return, but virus doubts persist
Sevilla close on Champions League with Eibar winZ
Colombian football federation fined over WC ticket scam
Son clashes with Lloris as Spurs beat Everton
Barca wake from slumber to give glimmer of hope to Setien
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
Lara warns West Indies 'won't last five days' in England Tests


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft