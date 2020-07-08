Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:38 AM
latest
Home Sports

Barca wake from slumber to give glimmer of hope to Setien

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Barca wake from slumber to give glimmer of hope to Setien

Barca wake from slumber to give glimmer of hope to Setien

MADRID, JULY 7: "Barcelona haven't thrown in the towel", read the front page of Mundo Deportivo after a night that offered hope to the team and a lifeline for their coach Quique Setien.
Setien has been in charge for only three months of competitive football but looked likely to be out in the cold by next season, following Tuesday's draw away at Atletico Madrid.
Three draws in four games, deteriorating performances and unrest in the dressing room were all stacking up against Barca's new coach but the loudest alarm bell of all was rung by his captain.
Frustrated with the lack of direction at the club, Lionel Messi halted talks about extending his contract beyond 2021 and his current plan is now to leave, said Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.
Messi's principle grievance is not with Setien but Barcelona's board who, under president Josep Maria Bartomeu, have overseen a string of political blunders off the pitch and a period of decline on it.
With presidential elections to come next year, Messi's hesitation may be aimed at undermining this regime to accelerate change, but Setien was undoubtedly caught in the crossfire.
Amid the chaos at Barcelona, he has increasingly looked like a bystander, "a passenger" according to Antoine Griezmann's father, demonstrated all too literally by his lack of influence in teamtalks.
Messi ignored him and his number two Eder Sarabia during one water break and the contrast was unfortunate against Atletico, whose players huddled round, hanging on the every word of their coach Diego Simeone.
And yet the 4-1 victory over Villarreal on Sunday gave a glimpse of what this Barca could look like under Setien and what presumably the board were hoping for when they appointed him in January.
Free-flowing, dynamic, confident, it was the team's best performance under Setien and perhaps their most complete all season.
Some complaints were answered too as Griezmann started, played well, scored a sensational chip and combined instinctively with Luis Suarez and Messi.
The passing was quicker and the chances more regular, a welcome improvement after a series of plodding displays in which possession too often came at the expense of end product.
And Setien was bold, dropping Messi back into a more central attacking position behind Griezmann and Suarez, who was then taken off after an hour with the result still not yet secure.
It was a morale-boosting win that will surely come too late for Barca's title bid given Madrid's four-point lead and a friendly looking run-in.
But it might renew some faith in Setien, from Bartomeu, who visited his house for discussions last week, and from Messi, whose approval is the one that really counts.
Removing Setien this summer would be another admission of failure for Barca, who would have to pay compensation they cannot afford and find a replacement for a job that might prove difficult to promote.
This is a squad that needs renovating at a time when funds are no longer readily available while the prospect of presidential change next year would offer a new coach little long-term security.
Xavi Hernandez is waiting in the wings, with his new Al-Saad contract reportedly containing a break clause that allows him to join his former club at any time.
Setien, for another season at least, would be the easier option then but a failing team will not help Bartomeu and it will not bring comfort to Messi either.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sports prepare for return, but virus doubts persist
Sevilla close on Champions League with Eibar winZ
Colombian football federation fined over WC ticket scam
Son clashes with Lloris as Spurs beat Everton
Barca wake from slumber to give glimmer of hope to Setien
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
Lara warns West Indies 'won't last five days' in England Tests


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft