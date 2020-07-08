Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:38 AM
latest
Home Sports

England confirm Pakistan Test dates

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

LONDON, JULY 7: England cricket chiefs on Monday confirmed dates and venues for Pakistan's three-Test tour, with the series starting at Old Trafford on August 5.
International cricket returns on Wednesday following the coronavirus lockdown when England play the first match of their three-Test series against the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, followed by two matches at Old Trafford, in Manchester.
The first match of the Pakistan series will also take place at Old Trafford, with the second two at the Ageas Bowl. The second Test starts on August 13, with the third beginning on August 21.
Both venues are considered bio-secure, with hotels on site.
Old Trafford will also host three Twenty20 international matches between England and Pakistan, on August 28, 30 and September 1.
Ireland will play three one-day internationals at the Ageas Bowl on July 30, August 1 and August 4.
ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: "Confirmation of these matches against Ireland and Pakistan is another important step for our game as we begin to safely stage international cricket again, but also to minimise the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, on cricket at all levels.
"It has taken significant effort and expertise to allow us to reach a position where cricket is now ready and able to return to the field of play from the elite level to recreational cricket."
Talks are ongoing over potential dates for Australia's white-ball tour and England women's tri-series against India and South Africa.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sports prepare for return, but virus doubts persist
Sevilla close on Champions League with Eibar winZ
Colombian football federation fined over WC ticket scam
Son clashes with Lloris as Spurs beat Everton
Barca wake from slumber to give glimmer of hope to Setien
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
Lara warns West Indies 'won't last five days' in England Tests


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft