Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:38 AM
latest
Home Sports

No national anthems for England -West Indies series

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
BIPIN DANI   

When the new Test series between England and the West Indies begins at Southampton on Wednesday, the members of both teams will not assemble for the National Anthems.
This was revealed by Danny Reuben, the Head of Team Communications, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
During the bilateral international matches and at all ICC events it has been a general practice that all participating teams members and match officials stand up together and the National Anthems of each team is played.
 "No national anthems for this series", Reuben, speaking exclusively, said.  
Considering the pandemic the reason is understandable.
There will be no shake hands with the Royal Family members either.
"No dignitaries attending", he further added.
All the three Test matches will be played without spectators. Second and third Tests will  be played at Manchester on July 16-20 and July 24-28 respectively.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sports prepare for return, but virus doubts persist
Sevilla close on Champions League with Eibar winZ
Colombian football federation fined over WC ticket scam
Son clashes with Lloris as Spurs beat Everton
Barca wake from slumber to give glimmer of hope to Setien
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
Lara warns West Indies 'won't last five days' in England Tests


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft