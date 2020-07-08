No national anthems for England -West Indies series





This was revealed by Danny Reuben, the Head of Team Communications, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

During the bilateral international matches and at all ICC events it has been a general practice that all participating teams members and match officials stand up together and the National Anthems of each team is played.

"No national anthems for this series", Reuben, speaking exclusively, said.

Considering the pandemic the reason is understandable.

There will be no shake hands with the Royal Family members either.

"No dignitaries attending", he further added.

All the three Test matches will be played without spectators. Second and third Tests will be played at Manchester on July 16-20 and July 24-28 respectively.

















