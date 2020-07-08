Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:38 AM
latest
Home Sports

Indian busts fake 'Sri Lankan' cricket tournament

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW DELHI, JULY 7: Indian police are investigating an alleged betting scandal in which a sham cricket tournament was held in an Indian village and passed off as a Twenty20 contest played in Sri Lanka.
Players portrayed as Sri Lankan cricketers played two matches on Monday that were broadcast with live commentary on YouTube, media reports said, along with ball-by-ball coverage on top Indian sports websites.
The organisers hung Sri Lankan advertisements at the ground for added authenticity and put up tents to block the view from outside the remote rural venue, set in farmland next to a busy highway.
Police said they raided the venue in northern India's Sawara village -- thousands of kilometres (miles) from Sri Lanka -- after receiving a tip-off that the matches were being used for betting.
They added that two people were arrested on charges of fraud and gambling -- which is mostly illegal in India. The organisers and players are being sought.
"They pretended to be Sri Lankan teams, playing in Sri Lanka with the motive of online betting," Mohali police chief Kuldeep Singh Chahal told AFP.
Leading Indian sports websites had announced that the "Uva T20 league" was organised by the Uva cricket association at a stadium in Sri Lanka's southern Badulla city.
They said former Sri Lankan internationals would take part and that it would include four teams and 14 games between July 29 and July 5.
But the Uva T20 league does not exist and Sri Lanka Cricket denied hosting it, adding no tournament of that name was organised in the island nation.
One of the players advertised as playing in the event, former Sri Lanka international Farveez Maharoof, tweeted that the tournament was "fake".
The owners of the village venue in India, Strokers Cricket Association, said the organisers told them they were playing a domestic tournament over nearly about days, but without spectators because of the coronavirus.
"We don't know who was organising this match. Even we were not allowed inside. They had blocked the view with tents around the ground," an official from the Association told an Indian newspaper.
It was unclear how many people watched the event online or how much money was put on the matches.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sports prepare for return, but virus doubts persist
Sevilla close on Champions League with Eibar winZ
Colombian football federation fined over WC ticket scam
Son clashes with Lloris as Spurs beat Everton
Barca wake from slumber to give glimmer of hope to Setien
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
Lara warns West Indies 'won't last five days' in England Tests


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft