Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:38 AM
Mashrafe's wife too tests COVID-19 positive

Mashrafe's wife too tests COVID-19 positive

Sumona Haque Sumi, wife of former captain of Bangladesh cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, was also tested positive for coronavirus.
Golam Mortaza Swapan, father of Mashrafe confirmed that Mashrafe's wife was infected with coronavirus and they got the report on Tuesday.
Despite being infected with COVID-19, a deadly virus that created mayhem around the world, Sumona Haque Sumi has no major health complication, according to his family. Sumi is currently receiving treatment from her home in Dhaka.
Mashrafe earlier sent her son and daughter to his village home in Narail after he was diagnosed with the virus on June 20.
Mashrafe tested positive for COVID-19 again after a second test on July 4. However, his health condition is stable.
After Mashrafe , his younger brother, Morsalin Bin Mortaza, was also tested positive. He is also doing well.     -BSS


