Mushfiqur finally begins outdoor training



Mushfiqur Rahim doing outdoor training at Fortis Sports Ground in Badda on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

The wicket-keeper batsman himself posted a video of his training in his facebook page to let the people know about the outcome. He picked up the Fortis Sports Ground in Badda to do his skill and gym training session.

The video showed that he did some running and fitness training before he practiced with bat and also did some wicket-keeping practice. The large ground is basically used for playing football in which three games could be held simultaneously.

Anyone can rent the ground for an hour to have practice for Tk. 7000. Mushfiqur who knew about the ground previously showed his interest to practice here. Responding to his desire, the authority installed a mat pitch in the ground.

Grounds in-charge Mohammad Samrat said they would try to prepare a cricket pitch here very soon.

"We have installed a mat for Mushfiqur Rahim so that he can practice for the time being. We have a plan to prepare a pitch here and the work will be start very soon," he said.

Mushfiqur earlier requested Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to allow him training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, which was not granted, considering the rise of coronavirus infections in the country.

But the BCB has recently revealed that they are keen to resume the cricket as early as possible.

To be more precise, the board is planning to restart cricketing activities in July and hence they kept all the venues of the country ready.

As part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s continuing efforts at facilitating its exit strategy following the disruption to programmes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, major international and first class venues such as the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet and others have been undergoing constant maintenance, the BCB said in a press release some days ago. BSS















Bangladesh's senior cricket Mushfiqur Rahim finally came out from home and began outdoor training for which he was craving for a long time.The wicket-keeper batsman himself posted a video of his training in his facebook page to let the people know about the outcome. He picked up the Fortis Sports Ground in Badda to do his skill and gym training session.The video showed that he did some running and fitness training before he practiced with bat and also did some wicket-keeping practice. The large ground is basically used for playing football in which three games could be held simultaneously.Anyone can rent the ground for an hour to have practice for Tk. 7000. Mushfiqur who knew about the ground previously showed his interest to practice here. Responding to his desire, the authority installed a mat pitch in the ground.Grounds in-charge Mohammad Samrat said they would try to prepare a cricket pitch here very soon."We have installed a mat for Mushfiqur Rahim so that he can practice for the time being. We have a plan to prepare a pitch here and the work will be start very soon," he said.Mushfiqur earlier requested Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to allow him training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, which was not granted, considering the rise of coronavirus infections in the country.But the BCB has recently revealed that they are keen to resume the cricket as early as possible.To be more precise, the board is planning to restart cricketing activities in July and hence they kept all the venues of the country ready.As part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s continuing efforts at facilitating its exit strategy following the disruption to programmes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, major international and first class venues such as the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet and others have been undergoing constant maintenance, the BCB said in a press release some days ago. BSS