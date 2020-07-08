Turkey detains 276 migrants

ISTANBUL, July 7: Turkish police detained 276 migrants on a cargo ship docked on the Aegean coast on Tuesday and also captured eight people trying to smuggle them out of the country, Turkey's coastguard authority said on Tuesday.

The Turkish-flagged ship's activities had been monitored for a long time and migrants were seen boarding the vessel in western Turkey's Izmir province on Monday evening, the coastguard statement said. It said an operation including coastguard vessels and police teams was launched. -REUTERS