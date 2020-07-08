Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:37 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Vietnam jails FB user

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

HANOI, July 7: A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced a man to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of uploading anti-state posts on his Facebook account, the security ministry said.
Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism.
Nguyen Quoc Duc Vuong, 29, was charged with "making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state" at a one-day trial in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the Ministry of Public Security said in a news release.
Vuong was accused of livestreaming 110 hours of videos and writing 366 posts on his Facebook account to smear the image of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam's founding leader, and spread anti-state propaganda, the ministry said.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkey detains 276 migrants
Vietnam jails FB user
Kenya declares school year ‘lost’
Commonwealth should ‘acknowledge’ past wrongs: Prince Harry
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
HK security law a red line, leader says
Outrage at Johnson comments on virus-hit care homes
‘At war time speed’, China leads Covid-19 vaccine race


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft