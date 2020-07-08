Kenya declares school year ‘lost’





The school year in the East African country runs from January to November, when it climaxes with end-of-term exams. But Education Minister George Magoha said in a statement that the curve of COVID-19 infections was expected to flatten only by December.

As a result, no primary and secondary school examinations will be held and "the 2020 school calendar year will be considered lost due to COVID-19 restrictions", he said.









Kenya closed schools on March 15 when it had only three confirmed cases, among a raft of measures taken that month including a nighttime curfew to combat the spread of the virus. -AFP





