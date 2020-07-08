HK security law a red line, leader says



Carrie Lam

"I'm sure, with the passage of time ... confidence will grow in 'one country, two systems' and in Hong Kong's future." The legislation has been criticised by democracy activists and Western governments, for undermining freedoms guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" formula agreed when Hong Kong return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Carrie Lam said cases involving the new mainland agents would be "rare", but nevertheless, national security was a "red line" that should not be crossed. The legislation was not harsh when compared with that of other countries, she said. "It is a rather mild law. Its scope is not as broad as that in other countries and even China," she said.

The wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok will no longer work in Hong Kong, its makers said, after a new security law imposed by China gave authorities sweeping powers to police local users.

The new security law has sparked fears for freedom of expression, and internet giants Google, Facebook and Twitter have put a hold on requests for user data from Hong Kong authorities since it came into force.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," the Chinese-owned firm told AFP on Monday, becoming the first major social media platform to exit the city since the law was imposed last week. The company expects to wind down operations in Hong Kong in a matter of days.

TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, had already been in the spotlight over how it collects and uses data, but has repeatedly denied sharing any user information with Chinese authorities.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday the United States was "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, amid concern they were not in a position to decline Chinese government requests.

India has already barred the wildly popular TikTok app over national security and privacy concerns while other countries are reportedly mulling similar measures.

Pompeo said the US had been working for a "long time" on the "problems" of Chinese technology in infrastructure and was "making real progress." "With respect to Chinese apps on people's cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too," he said. "I don't want to get out in front of the president, but it's something we are looking at."

The sweeping legislation that Beijing imposed on the former British colony punishes what China defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison.

It came into force at the same time it was made public, just before midnight last Tuesday, with police arresting more than 300 people in protests the next day - about 10 of them, including a 15-year-old, for suspected violations of it. "Surely, this is not doom and gloom for Hong Kong," the city's Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, told a weekly news conference.

Both Hong Kong and Chinese officials have said the law, which gives mainland security agencies an enforcement presence in the city for the first time, was vital to plug holes in national security defences, exposed by the city's failure to pass such legislation itself as required under its mini-constitution, the Basic Law. -REUTERS















