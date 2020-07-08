Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:37 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

HK security law a red line, leader says

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Carrie Lam

Carrie Lam

HONG KONG, July 7: Hong Kong's national security law does not spell "doom and gloom", its leader said on Tuesday, as she tried to calm unease over legislation that critics say could quash freedoms that have underpinned the city's success as a financial hub.
"I'm sure, with the passage of time ... confidence will grow in 'one country, two systems' and in Hong Kong's future."  The legislation has been criticised by democracy activists and Western governments, for undermining freedoms guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" formula agreed when Hong Kong return to Chinese rule in 1997.
Carrie Lam said cases involving the new mainland agents would be "rare", but nevertheless, national security was a "red line" that should not be crossed.  The legislation was not harsh when compared with that of other countries, she said.   "It is a rather mild law. Its scope is not as broad as that in other countries and even China," she said.
The wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok will no longer work in Hong Kong, its makers said, after a new security law imposed by China gave authorities sweeping powers to police local users.
The new security law has sparked fears for freedom of expression, and internet giants Google, Facebook and Twitter have put a hold on requests for user data from Hong Kong authorities since it came into force.
"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," the Chinese-owned firm told AFP on Monday, becoming the first major social media platform to exit the city since the law was imposed last week. The company expects to wind down operations in Hong Kong in a matter of days.
TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, had already been in the spotlight over how it collects and uses data, but has repeatedly denied sharing any user information with Chinese authorities.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday the United States was "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, amid concern they were not in a position to decline Chinese government requests.
India has already barred the wildly popular TikTok app over national security and privacy concerns while other countries are reportedly mulling similar measures.
Pompeo said the US had been working for a "long time" on the "problems" of Chinese technology in infrastructure and was "making real progress." "With respect to Chinese apps on people's cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too," he said. "I don't want to get out in front of the president, but it's something we are looking at."
The sweeping legislation that Beijing imposed on the former British colony punishes what China defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison.
It came into force at the same time it was made public, just before midnight last Tuesday, with police arresting more than 300 people in protests the next day - about 10 of them, including a 15-year-old, for suspected violations of it.  "Surely, this is not doom and gloom for Hong Kong," the city's Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, told a weekly news conference.
Both Hong Kong and Chinese officials have said the law, which gives mainland security agencies an enforcement presence in the city for the first time, was vital to plug holes in national security defences, exposed by the city's failure to pass such legislation itself as required under its mini-constitution, the Basic Law.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkey detains 276 migrants
Vietnam jails FB user
Kenya declares school year ‘lost’
Commonwealth should ‘acknowledge’ past wrongs: Prince Harry
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
HK security law a red line, leader says
Outrage at Johnson comments on virus-hit care homes
‘At war time speed’, China leads Covid-19 vaccine race


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft