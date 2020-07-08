Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:37 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

‘At war time speed’, China leads Covid-19 vaccine race

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

SEOUL, July 7: China is forging ahead in the race to develop a vaccine to help control the COVID-19 pandemic, with Sinovac Biotech's (SVA.O) experimental vaccine set to become the country's second and the world's third to enter final stage testing later this month.
While a laggard in the global vaccine industry, China, where the new coronavirus is thought to have originated, has brought state, military and private sectors together in a quest to combat a disease that has killed over 500,000 people worldwide.
Many other countries, including the United States, are coordinating closely with the private sector to try to win the vaccine development race, and China faces many challenges.
Its success in driving down COVID-19 infections makes it harder to conduct large-scale vaccine trials, and so far only a few other countries have agreed to work with it. After past vaccine scandals, Beijing will also have to convince the world it has met all safety and quality requirements.
But China's use of command economy-type tools is so far yielding results.
A state-controlled entity, for example, completed two vaccine plants at what it called the "war time speed" of a couple of months, while state-owned enterprises and the military have allowed experimental shots to be used on staff.
The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) medical research unit, which has been a driving force in China's efforts to fight infectious diseases, is also working with private firms including CanSino (6185.HK) to develop COVID-19 vaccines.
Challenging the West's traditional dominance of the industry, China is behind eight of the 19 vaccine candidates in human trials, with Sinovac's experimental shot and one jointly developed by the military and CanSino among the front runners.
It is also focused mainly on inactivated vaccine technology - a technology that is well known and has been used to make vaccines against diseases such as influenza and measles - something which could raise the chances of success.
By contrast, several Western rivals such as U.S.-based Moderna (MRNA.O) and Germany's CureVac and BioNTech (BNTX.O) are using a new technology called messenger RNA that has never before yielded a product approved by regulators.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkey detains 276 migrants
Vietnam jails FB user
Kenya declares school year ‘lost’
Commonwealth should ‘acknowledge’ past wrongs: Prince Harry
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
HK security law a red line, leader says
Outrage at Johnson comments on virus-hit care homes
‘At war time speed’, China leads Covid-19 vaccine race


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft