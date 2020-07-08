Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:36 AM
latest
Home Countryside

22 fined in Pirojpur for not maintaining social distance

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, July 7: A mobile court in the district on Monday fined 22 people Tk 7,900 for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance.
The mobile court led by Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mosammat Khaleda Khatun Rekha conducted drives at Kawkhali Bazar, Shialkathi, and Natun Bazar areas in the upazila and fined 22 people.  
They were fined for not maintaining social distance, not wearing masks and roaming around outside without any  reason, UNO Khaleda said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22 fined in Pirojpur for not maintaining social distance
Lockdown extended in Bogura
Son beats up father at Bauphal
Flood victims suffer for lack of relief materials
Two found dead
Pirojpur lawyers Association formed a human chain in the town
‘To-let’ hanging on rise on Rajshahi city walls
Woman deprived of allowance for lack of NID card


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft