22 fined in Pirojpur for not maintaining social distance

PIROJPUR, July 7: A mobile court in the district on Monday fined 22 people Tk 7,900 for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance.

The mobile court led by Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mosammat Khaleda Khatun Rekha conducted drives at Kawkhali Bazar, Shialkathi, and Natun Bazar areas in the upazila and fined 22 people.

They were fined for not maintaining social distance, not wearing masks and roaming around outside without any reason, UNO Khaleda said.