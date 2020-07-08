Video
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:36 AM
Lockdown extended in Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, July 7: The district administration has extended the lockdown in nine red zone areas in the town for more 15 days to tackle the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown in the areas will begin at 5pm on Monday and continue till July 21.
District COVID-19 control committee made the decision at a meeting, said Deputy Commissioner Md Ziaul Haque.
Nine red zone areas are Chelopara, Naitapara, Naruri, Jaleshawri, Sutrapur, Maltinagar, Thanthania, Hazipara and Colony.
A total of 1,000 people infected with coronavirus in the district from June 21 to July 2.
Earlier, the administration put the nine areas under lockdown from June 14 to July 5 in a bid to check the spread of the deadly virus in the town.
The main streets in the town were found crowded and huge traffic jam was also created on Monday morning. Residents of the areas were found less care on following the health guidelines.
Though the infection rate is slow in upazilas but it remain steady in Bogura town, said Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafijur Rahman.
Directorate General of Health Services has approved the extended lockdown period, he added.


