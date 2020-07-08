Son beats up father at Bauphal





Victim Hanif Hawlader, 70, is a resident of Ward No. 4 under Najirpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Hanif is now tired after bearing the maintenance of his three daughters and two sons. As a day-labourer he tried his best to make support for his children. But two sons do not want to bear the maintenance of their father now.

Hanif at noon asked his elder son Qader Hawlader for his maintenance then he in reply asked his father for registering the land property in his name.

As Hanif declined to do it his son beat him up with a stick and left him unconscious.

Hanif said his sons often tortured him but did not disclose it to others as it is a shameful matter.

Patuakhali Zila Parishad Member Harun-ur-Rashid said Hanif complaint the matter to him.















BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, July 7: A man was beaten up cruelly with a stick by his elder son in Bauphal Upzila of the district on Friday noon as he asked him for maintenance.Victim Hanif Hawlader, 70, is a resident of Ward No. 4 under Najirpur Union in the upazila.Local sources said Hanif is now tired after bearing the maintenance of his three daughters and two sons. As a day-labourer he tried his best to make support for his children. But two sons do not want to bear the maintenance of their father now.Hanif at noon asked his elder son Qader Hawlader for his maintenance then he in reply asked his father for registering the land property in his name.As Hanif declined to do it his son beat him up with a stick and left him unconscious.Hanif said his sons often tortured him but did not disclose it to others as it is a shameful matter.Patuakhali Zila Parishad Member Harun-ur-Rashid said Hanif complaint the matter to him.