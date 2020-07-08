

Flood victims suffer for lack of relief materials

District branch office of Water Development Board (WDB) informed the Brahmaputra River is flowing below the danger level at Chilmari and Nun Khawa points but the Dharla River is flowing above the danger level at Setu point.

Besides, the water levels of Teesta, Dudhkumar and other rivers in the district have declined.

Flood-hit people in different areas in the district who take shelters on roads, embankments and educational institutions have been passing days in hardship for lack of relief materials.

Though the water in flood-hit areas in the district is declining but residents of these areas are not able to return to their houses till now.

Amir Hamza, resident of Junukar Char in Sadar upazila, said they are still jobless and passing days in hunger.

Siddique Mandal, chairman of Saheber Alga UP in Ulipur Upazila, said water in char areas is declining gradually but houses are still inundated. Sufficient relief materials are urgent for flood-hit people, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Md Rezaul Karim said the flood situation in the district improved. Both government and private efforts of distributing relief items among flood-hit people is continuing, he added.

school eroded at Ulipur

ULIPUR: A government primary school at Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram was devoured by the Teesta River on Monday morning.

In a haste effort, some locals managed to hold back some iron angels, tins and furniture items of the school; but most of the belongings got embedded, it was learnt.

The name of the lost school is Juan Satora Government Primary School at Tetrai Union.

Locals complained the only one school in the char areas has been eroded by the Teesta, allegedly due to lack of timely measures from the authorities concerned.

In addition, more than 100 families of eight unions of the upazila, surrounded by the Brahmaputra and Teesta rivers, lost their houses and croplands over the last two months.

According to the local sources, the school was devoured within half an hour. In the absence of the Managing Committee members and the teachers, only its iron angels some tins and furniture items were saved by the locals.

Now anguishes have been created among students and guardians as they think for the sheer negligence by the administration, the school has gone under water.

Char Ghughumari Community Clinic, Doi Khawar Char Junior High School, Sukher Char Government Primary School and Shelter Centre are also under erosion threat.

Upazila Education Officer Mozammel Haq Shah said he has received an application from the head teacher of the school and its managing committee chairman saying, the tin-shed room of the school and other articles are in their custody; and, later, the school will be transferred to any suitable area to resume academic activities.

Low areas inundated at Monpura

MONPURA, BHOLA: The low-lying areas in Daserhaat and Sonarchar of Hajirhaat Union at Monpura Upazila of the district have gone under two-three foot water because of full-moon tide in the Meghna River, triggered by heavy raining.

In addition, Kolatolir Char and Char Nizam, detached from the upazila, have also gone under the same level of water. About 3,000 people in the low areas are marooned for twice a day for the two days.

On the other hand, the Meghna River is flowing above 6cm of the danger mark, according to the WDB.

During a visit to Daserhaat, Sonar Char, Kolatolir Char and Char Nizam around 50-affected people said, the tide water are entering their houses. The two times tidal water has caused untold sufferings to the people in the locality.

Deputy Engineer of WDB's Diuvision-2 Abdur Rahman acknowledged the low-lying areas were inundated by the tidal water.

If the tidal water in the Meghna starts receding within a couple of days, the water from the low-lying areas will go, he said.















