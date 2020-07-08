Two found dead





BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a man in Akhaura Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Biru Das, 75, was a resident of Kharampur Daspara area in the upazila.

Local sources said Biru went missing on Sunday. The family members searched everywhere but could not find him.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the Titas River under Borobazar Railway Bridge at about 9:30 pm and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, said Sub-Inspector of Akhaura Police Station Tajul Islam.

TANGAIL: Locals recovered the body of a man from Tengripara Beel in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Abdul Awal, 60, a resident of Tengripara Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Abdul Awal went out of his house for fishing in the beel in the morning and did not return home in the evening.

Later, his body was found floating in the beel water at 11:30 pm.















