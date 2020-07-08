‘To-let’ hanging on rise on Rajshahi city walls





Most of whom are government and private job holders. A good number of these job holders are now forced to leave the city for financial crisis after becoming jobless. Hundreds of to-let notices are now seen hanging here and there in the city in search of new tenants.

While visiting different areas in the city, our correspondent found to-let notices hanging on wall boundaries, trees, tea stalls and electric pillars.

Most of the notices were seen in the city's Boalia and Motihar Police Station areas.

About the crisis, few landlords said, "Many residents went to their village homes amid the spread of coronavirus. Earning members of these families in most cases rent a mess or small house. The pandemic has created a crisis in house rent."

Jamal Ahmed Jamil, owner of a five-storey building, said he hanged to-let notice for his empty apartment on Monday.

"We are not getting tenant even after offering waiver in house rent," he added.

Abul Kalam, an 11th grader at a college, used to live with his family in a city house, left it few-days back as it is still uncertain if the educational institution will be opened soon.

Transport worker Uzzal Hossain said his work for shifting household goods has increased this time.

President of Rajshahi Mess Owners' Association Enayetur Rahman said both house and mess owners are in crisis now and counting loss amid the pandemic.















