Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:36 AM
Woman deprived of allowance for lack of NID card

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, July 7: Nilufa Begum, 60, an ill-fated woman of Tumchar Village under Chandramohan Union Parishad (UP) in Sadar Upazila of the district is deprived of allowance as she has no NID card.
She lives in an old polythene-covered ruined house. She manages her life with the help of general people. Her husband Azahar Ali died 15 years back leaving no property.
Nilufa Begum said she never got any help from local UP chairman or members.
When asked, UP Member Mamun Sannamat said as Nilufa has no NID card she did not get any allowance.
She demanded allowance and other government facilities.


