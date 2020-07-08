Farmer ‘commits suicide’ failing to pay loan





Deceased Pritor Kosta, 45, was a resident of Parborni village under Jonail Union in the upazila.

Jonail Union Parishad (UP)Cchairman Tozammel Haque said Pritor borrowed loan from several NGOs to make a cattle farm. But, he could not make profit from the farm and failed to pay the money.

Meanwhile, he again borrowed Tk 2.5 lakh from a NGO in Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna few days back. But, miscreants snatched away the money from him while returning home.

He had mentally broken as the lenders were repeatedly putting pressure on him to pay back the money, the UP chairman added.

However, the family members found Pritor hanging from the ceiling in his cowshed and informed police

After recovery, police handed over the body to the family without an autopsy following their application, said Sub-Inspector of Baraigram Police Station Sanwar Hossain.















