Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:35 AM
Vegetable prices soar at Dumuria

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Corresponbdent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, July 4: Impacted by the coronavirus pandemic across the country, all kitchen markets at the Dumuria Upazila of the district have been hot with soaring prices of essential items.
In a sudden surge, all  essential kitchen commodities have been high for the last two weeks. It has already curtailed the purchasing capacities of the consumers of  lower-middle income group.
In recent times, Brinjal is selling at Tk 50-60  per kg and bean is at Tk 40-50 per kg. Per piece cauliflower and cabbage are selling at Tk 30-35. Per kg carrot is selling at Tk 60 and radish at Tk  30 per four-piece. Bitter gourd is selling at Tk 80-100. Per kg tomato is selling at Tk 55-60. Per kg snake gourd is selling at Tk 50.  Per kg olive fruit is selling at Tk 40-50. Old potato is selling at 25 per kg while the new arribal at Tk 30. Per kg raw seed of bean is selling at Tk 130-150. Per piece green banana is selling at Tk 5. Per kg arumj taroo is selling at Tk 60. Per steak cylon spinach is selling at Tk 20. Per kg cucumber is selling at Tk 80. Per piece bottle gourd is selling at Tk 50. Other kitchen items are also selling at exorbitant prices.  
Dumuria Upazila Bazar Control Committee's Presidfent and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahnaz Begum did not receive phone call for comment on the price hike of the essential items.


