Madrasa student electrocuted

BOGURA, July 7: A madrasa student died from electrocution in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain, 13, seventh grader at Singjani Fazil Madrasa. He was the son of Abdin Ali, a resident of Nizamotkuri Village.

Locals said Imran came into contact with a live electric wire while tried to repair a fan in his house in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

Bhatgram Union member Bulu Miah confirmed the matter.









