

Initiative taken in Khulna to sell sacrificial animals online

This year the cattle farmers have been in trouble after being hit by the corona epidemic in the district. The sacrificial animal fatteners are in fear of not getting fair prices of their cattle-heads; they have already counted huge extra money for soaring prices of the cattle feed.

Livestock Stock Officer S M Awal Haque said most of the sacrificial animals in different farms in Khulna have been kept ready for sale. But due to the current situation of the country, the farmers are in a lot of danger, he added.

"We are talking with other government departments to create an online-cattle-market or a cybernetic platform to sell sacrificial animals to the Muslim devotees from smart farmers", he said.

He added they are trying hard to keep them morally strong.

He referred that in previous years, a farmer would earn profit of Tk 25,000 to 50,000 per cow, adding, this year the profit might decline a much.

He informed the preparation is on to sell sacrificial animals through online platform by the next week.

In previous years, 99 per cent of the total demand for sacrificial animals in Khulna would be met by the local farmers. This year they are rearing cows, goats and sheep to meet the demand.

However, as the corona situation is worsening, it seems that 40 to 50 per cent people will not buy sacrificial animals this year. As a result, farmers are less likely to sell their animals, he observed.

According to the Khulna District Livestock Office, there are 6,890 cattle farms in the district, mostly in Terokhada, Dumuria and Batiaghata upazilas having 45,148 cattle-heads. Of these, 40,968 are cows and 4,180 are goats and sheep.

Farm owners apprehended the loss per cow would be multiplied by 10 to 15 thousand taka, compared to the cost of rearing.

If this situation continues, many people will be forced to close their farms in few days.

The largest cattle market will be set up at Zoragate in the city under the management of the Khulna City Corporation. Other sacrificial cattle markets will set up in different upazilas of the district.

The Livestock Department is working to ensure fair prices of the sacrificial animals.















