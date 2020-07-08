Video
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:35 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Prayer for our corona infected cricketers

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Dear Sir

Recently Covid-19 has entered into our sports arena. We have learned several days back, famous cricketer; Shahid Afridi was infected in Covid-19. It is very sadden that the former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tested positive for coronavirus recently and confirmed it through a Facebook post. Earlier, Mashrafe's brother informed the media that the fast bowler had been suffering from fever for the past few days. Also, left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and former opener Nafees Iqbal confirmed that they had tested positive for the virus.





The news has shocked not only cricket fans, but many more across the nation. As captain, Mashrafe brought a new identity to our cricket and as a leader he tried to navigate the team to prominence with great success. We pray with all our heart for the safe recovery of those infected, and so that our cricket team can defeat the virus with the same pride and joy that they do our opponents. We hope that no further infected news we heard. God bless everyone.

Rahidul Islam
Student, Rajshahi College



