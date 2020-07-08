

Dreadful picture of dowry



Dowry is one of the common unpleasant customs of Bangladesh. It is against the success of our country. It is a much-unexpected situation for the bride's family members. They are to collect a huge amount of money for their daughters' or sisters' marriage. Sometime they have to take loans, sell their lands, furniture, ornaments and even their own house to collect the money. They are to lose many things and face many problems for this dowry system. There are numerous evidences that the practice of dowry can have consequences that can be harmful and sometimes lethal for women.



As a definition of dowry, it could be said that dowry means gifts or payment by a bride's family to the groom or his family at the time of marriage. At the time of marriage, the parents of a daughter have a desire to get a gentle and polite son-in-law. Due to their wrong concept, they think that after marriage their daughter will have a better life. Are their expectations come in true? In some cases it is yes, but most of the time many girls become the victims of dowry. A groom's family forces a bride's family to fulfill their demands before and after the marriage. When the bride's family is unable to give dowry, the bride has to face many problems and sufferings. When women are in trouble some people think it is a usual matter. Society always tries to ignore this reality. Therefore, the cruel practice of dowry has had a negative impact in women's life, family and country's development.



According to the explanation of the dowry prohibition act, 2018 states that, for the removal of doubts, it is hereby declared that any presents made at the time of a marriage by any person other than a party to the marriage to either party to the marriage in the form of any articles the value of which does not exceed five hundred taka, shall not be deemed to be dowry within the meaning of this section, unless they are made as consideration for the marriage of the said party.



Recently, one of my close friends told me a story about her aunty, who had faced a tragic death. She was killed by her husband and mother-in law after three months of her marriage, but some people think that it was the fate of that woman. My friend told me that her aunty got married at an early age. The parents of the groom's family were not satisfied with the dowry which brought sufferings for her to death. This is just only a simple example which symbolizes how the dowry system makes women's life miserable. It is really a shame for Bangladesh that this system is ubiquitous here. Every year thousands of women become the victims of dowry.

Let's see Rahima Begum's case. Rahima Begum, was beaten by her husband after two or three days of her marriage. As her family was unable to fulfill the demands of her husband, he forced her to work in a factory. She was helping in the earnings according to her husband's order, but he keeps beating her for more money while she was pregnant. She again said "Once my father-in-law became sick. I was three months pregnant. My husband said he needed money to treat his father, asked me to go home and bring my unpaid dowry. My family couldn't get any money to give him, so he beat me, repeatedly. He also said that he doesn't want the child. However for some reason, I had to leave the job. My husband became so angry. Furiously he said that he doesn't want the child rather wants money. He gave me a medicine and let the child die, so you can go to work again.' This is the usual situation that is happening in our society.



Dowry has a negative impact on a bride's family. Parents nurture their girls with great eagerness. They hope that one day their daughter will get married to a nice person, and she might have a happy family. Sometimes their wishes never come true. When a girl gets married, her parents have to pay money before and after her marriage, and sometimes they need to spend their savings or productive capital. As a result, they can't afford money for their livelihood. They face great problems to survive.



According to the dowry prohibition act, 2018 if any person gives or takes or abets the giving or taking of dowry, he shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to five years and shall not be less than one year, or with fine, or with both.



According to the dowry prohibition act, 2018 if any person demands, directly or indirectly, from the parents or guardian of a bride or bridegroom, as the case may be, any dowry, he shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to five years and shall not be less than one year, or with fine, or with both.



As women, their children, their family and country are facing problems for dowry, situations need to change soon. First, women need to be conscious about their rights. When women understand their rights, then only this cruel practice would stop. To prevent this matter, people from all sections especially men need to join to solve this problem. The government should keep emphasis on laws against dowry and apply some strict punishments. Though, people take dowry secretly, the government should be concerned about this matter. In addition, government must take all attempts to bring equality between the male and female. The guardians must be alert about this issue, and they should provide their daughters with proper education. The families must not be fearful for social shame, but they should take action and protest against dowry. They must encourage their daughter not to bear the torture that they face for dowry and raise their voice. If these steps are taken to solve dowry violence, it is quite sure that the picture of our country will change and women will have freedom to justify their own life.

The writer is law researcher,

columnist, lawyer in Bangladesh Supreme Court



















