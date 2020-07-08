Video
Ahle Sunnat chief Allama Naimi dies

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM: Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Bangladesh Chairman Allama Mufti Obaidul Hoque Naimi passed away in the port city on Monday. He was 78.
He left behind his wife, five sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death.




Allama Naimi was also Shaikhul Hadith of Jameya Ahmadia Sunnia Alia Madrasha in the city's Sholoshahar area.  
Gausia Committee Bangladesh Joint Secretary Advocate Mosaheb Uddin Bokhteyar said Allama Naimi felt sick following high blood-pressure and died on the way to hospital at around 5:00pm.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the premises of Jameya Ahmadia Sunnia Alia Madrasha after Zuhr prayer today.
Allama Naimi contributed much to spreading the religious education and morality of Islam across the country.



