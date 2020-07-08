Video
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020
Impose ban on e-cigarettes: Speakers

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Observer Desk

Participants at a discussion urged the government to impose a ban on e-cigarettes in Bangladesh recently.
Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector organised an online discussion titled "Corona Dialogue: Episode-19" that aired at 9:00am Monday, says a press release.
They urged the media to support and play an active role in banning e-cigarettes in Bangladesh.Mir Mashrur Zaman, Senior News Editor of Channel I and Dr. Fahim Ahmad Rupom, Preventive Medicine and Diabetes Specialist, Executive Editor of Shastho TV and Editor, Health page, Daily Jugantor participated in the discussion program moderated by Sharmeen Rahman, Senior Program Officer, Health Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission.
They said it is proven that the harm caused by cigarettes and E-cigarettes is the same. Both products are made with nicotine, and in cigarette, there are 7000 chemical substances out of which 70 chemical substances directly cause cancer.


