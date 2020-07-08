‘Role of media significant amid Covid-19 outbreak’





The minister came up with the remarks in a meeting with Jatiya Press Club managing body at the secretariat.

"We requested the media to stand against the rumours and continue operation since the beginning," he said adding that already many journalists were infected with Covid-19 and died.

The government has decided to provide Tk 3 lakh to the families of deceased journalists and already six families received the aid, Mahmud said.

Besides, at the Prime Minister's order, many other journalists who fell into difficulties were given Tk 10,000, he said.

Talking about financial crisis of Jatiya Press Club, the minister suggested re-opening it on a limited scale to secure lives and livelihood.

Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam, General Secretary Farida Yasmin, and Senior Vice-President Omar Faruk were present there among others. -UNB

















Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said that the role of media is very important amid the Covid-19 pandemic so that people can get proper information about the outbreak, its severity and prevention measures.The minister came up with the remarks in a meeting with Jatiya Press Club managing body at the secretariat."We requested the media to stand against the rumours and continue operation since the beginning," he said adding that already many journalists were infected with Covid-19 and died.The government has decided to provide Tk 3 lakh to the families of deceased journalists and already six families received the aid, Mahmud said.Besides, at the Prime Minister's order, many other journalists who fell into difficulties were given Tk 10,000, he said.Talking about financial crisis of Jatiya Press Club, the minister suggested re-opening it on a limited scale to secure lives and livelihood.Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam, General Secretary Farida Yasmin, and Senior Vice-President Omar Faruk were present there among others. -UNB