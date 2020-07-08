BEPZA gets new member

Joint Secretary Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan has joined as new member (Investment Promotion) of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA).

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration dated 14 May 2020 he joined as a member of BEPZA on 22 June 2020, said a press release.

He replaced Additional Secretary Zillur Rahman. Before that, he was the Member (Administration and Finance) of National Housing Authority.

Joint Secretary Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan previously served as Director of Bangladesh Rural Development Board. -BSS









