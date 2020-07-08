HC orders judicial probe into kidney damage by police torture





The HC also asked to submit the investigation report within the next 60 days.

The virtual HC bench of Justice JBM Hasan passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed as a public interest litigation by Supreme Court lawyers Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kawshar seeking judicial investigation on the incident.

Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Somendra Nath Biswas represented the state.

On June 17, Imran Hossain, son of Nesar Ali of Shahbazpur village in Sadar Upazila of Jessore district, was brutally tortured by police and damaged his two kidneys were damaged.

According to the writ petition, Imran Hossain was brutally whipped by the police at Sajiali outpost in June.

















