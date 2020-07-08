JU VC mourns death of Andrew Kishore

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Jahangirnagar University (JU) Professor Dr Farzana Islam on Tuesday expressed profound shock at the death of renowned singer Andrew Kishore.

In a condolence message, the VC recalled the glorious career of Andrew Koshore and said that the death of the renowned playback singer has created a vacuum in the arena of culture which is an irreparable loss to the country's music industry.

Dr Farzana prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Andrew Kishore, the eight-time National Film Award winning singer, breathed his last at a clinic in his hometown Rajshahi at the age of 64. He was suffering from cancer.









