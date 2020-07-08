Video
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:33 AM
StanChart pledges assistance to C-19 patients in Narayanganj

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020
Business Desk

Standard Chartered has committed further assistance to Covid-19 patients in Narayanganj, a coronavirus epicentre.
The Bank has pledged to bear the partial daily treatment cost of 80 COVID-19 patients at the SAJIDA Hospital Narayanganj, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 treatment center, says a press release.
The Bank had previously funded the daily treatment cost of 40 COVID-19 patients at the same hospital.
Prior to this, Standard Chartered has contributed USD 300,000 to the Red Cross for the provision of urgent medical support and USD 1.3 million to UNICEF for the immediate protection and education of vulnerable children in Bangladesh. The Bank is also collaborating with BRAC to deliver support packages to 25,000 people from 5000 low-income families, residing in locked-down areas.  At the same time, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Kumudini Welfare Trust and City Group are working together to deliver essential food items to 5000 distressed families from semi-urban and rural communities in Mirzapur, Tangail
Standard Chartered has announced a broad range of support measures for its retail customers and businesses, including loan repayment holidays, fee waivers or cancellations and loan extension facilities. It has initiated a US$1 billion global financing program for companies that provide goods and services to help the fight against COVID-19. It has also launched a US$50 million fund aiding communities affected by the pandemic across its global footprint, including Bangladesh.
SAJIDA Foundation is one of the first responders to the COVID-19 crisis. The Foundation has served more than three million individuals through awareness raising, food and hygiene package distribution, agriculture value chain support, slum disinfection, portable handwashing device setup and PPE disbursement. SAJIDA's two hospitals located in COVID-19 hotspots have treated over 20,000 patients since March 2020. SAJIDA has also introduced an online COVID-19 symptom checker chatbot and dedicated hotline numbers to provide general and mental health consultation.










