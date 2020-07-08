Root Group launches â€˜Corona Killerâ€™ fabric in BD



Root Group launches ‘Corona Killer’ fabric in BD

With the special combination of advanced silver and vesicle technology, Corona Killer has been proven effectiveness with over 99.99pc reduction of virus infectivity in 2-minute. Enriched with antimicrobial textile treatment Corona Killer lasts at least 20 washes. Corona Killer improved textiles and apparels can destroy harmful pathogens, viruses and bacteria after come into contact of it.

The unveiling of the new technology for the textile sector in Bangladesh was announced at the Zoom Online event recently, says a press release.

Talking at the inaugural event, speakers said, "In the context of current Corona pandemic this initiative would make Bangladesh's textile and apparel industry stand out in the world. Apart from personal use, this health protective gears can be used in hospitals also. Expressing their opinions, the guests call for further research on the use of this effective method.

Effective against common harmful enveloped viruses, bacteria and yeast, Corona Killer can be applied to health protective gears like PPE, face mask, Isolation gowns, shoe cover, denim, non-denim, pants, shirts, ladies wear, t-shirts, polo shirts, home textiles, hospital uniforms and air filters.

Guests Prof. Dr. Kamrul Hasan Khan, Former Vice Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU); Prof. Dr. Shahidullah Sikder, Former Pro-Vice Chancellor, BSMMU; Prof. Dr. Be-Nazir Ahmed, Infectious Diseases Specialist; Prof. Goutam Buddha Das, Vice Chancellor, Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU); CVASU's Prof. Dr. AMAM Junaid Siddique; Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Husain, Adviser; IEDCR; Dr. Lelin Chowdhury, Public health Specialist; Md. Abdus Salam Azad, Managing Director, Janata Bank Limited; Soheb Chowdhury, Board of Editors and Chairman, The Asian Age; Mohammad Razzakul Hossen Tutul, Managing Director, Root Group of Companies; and Bashar Khan, CEO, Root Group of Companies; were also connected at the event, among other guests.

Buyers from few foreign brand companies also connected at the event. Selim Omrao Khan, Media Advisor of Root Group of Companies and a journalist, hosted the event.

Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) Prof. Dr. AMAM Junaid Siddique conduct research on Corona Killer here in Bangladesh. He also made a presentation of the summary of his research at the event.

Managing Director of Root Group of Companies further said, Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is on the verge of concluding a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research in this regard. Root Group will provide funds for the research.















