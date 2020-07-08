Mahmudul Hossain BEPZA new Member



Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan

Jt. Secretary Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan previously served as Director of Bangladesh Rural Development Board. As Deputy Secretary he worked for the post of Procurement Officer in the Higher Education Nomination Project jointly funded by the Government of Bangladesh and the World Bank.

Moreover, he was Senior Assistant Secretary in Energy and q Mineral Resources Division, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Rural Development and Co-operative Division, Ministry of Environment and Forests and Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

Mentionable, he also served as Assistant Commissioner, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner at the field level with honesty and sincerity.

























