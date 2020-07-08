Video
Mahmudul Hossain BEPZA new Member

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan

Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan

Joint Secretary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan is the new member (Investment Promotion) of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA). According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration dated 14 May 2020 he joined as a member of BEPZA on 22 June 2020.  He replaced Additional Secretary Zillur Rahman ndc. Before that, he was Member (Administration and Finance) of National Housing Authority, according to press release.
 Jt. Secretary Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan previously served as Director of Bangladesh Rural Development Board. As Deputy Secretary he worked for the post of Procurement Officer in the Higher Education Nomination Project jointly funded by the Government of Bangladesh and the World Bank.
Moreover, he was Senior Assistant Secretary in Energy and q Mineral Resources Division, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Rural Development and Co-operative Division, Ministry of Environment and Forests and Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.
Mentionable, he also served as Assistant Commissioner, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner at the field level with honesty and sincerity.


