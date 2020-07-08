Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:32 AM
latest
Home Business

With much of the world’s economy slowed down, green energy powers on

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

With much of the world’s economy slowed down, green energy powers on

With much of the world’s economy slowed down, green energy powers on

July 5: After a two-hour boat trip from Lowestoft, a seaside town on the east coast of England, giant wind mills more than 500 feet high loomed out of the mist like enormous sea creatures. High atop the towers, technicians in helmets and red-and-black protective suits were visible, fine-tuning the machines and hooking them up to the British power system.
Britain has been under various stages of lockdown since March, but work on this wind farm, called East Anglia One, has charged ahead.
But early on, the companies behind the 2.5 billion pound ($3.1 billion) project weren't so sure.
As the coronavirus was gathering momentum across Europe, managers called a one-day halt in late March to consider whether pushing forward made sense. New health and safety measures would inevitably drain resources.
"We had to do a check and say 'OK, should the project continue?' and we asked ourselves with a very open mind," said Charlie Jordan, the project director for Iberdrola, the Spanish utility developing the project.
The answer was "yes." Work resumed the next day and hasn't stopped.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has many businesses reeling, and the oil and gas industry in particular has been rocked by plummeting prices that have forced it to drastically cut production and lay off workers.
But producers of clean energy are pushing hard to get their projects up and running. They want to start making money on their investments as soon as possible, and while demand for electricity has been reduced by the impact of the virus, renewable power tends to win out over polluting sources in electricity systems because of low costs and favourable regulatory rules.
While crews fixed the huge turbines to the seabed off the English coast in April, Iberdrola began producing power from what it says is Europe's largest solar energy facility, in western Spain.
Jordan, the offshore project manager, said that he and his colleagues figured that they could take steps to keep risks under control. Among other things, contractors rented holiday cabins and reached agreements with hotels near Lowestoft, the operations base, so that they could house some of the offshore workers there and keep them isolated. Workers were taken out by boats to the wind farm for 12-hour day and night shifts.
So far, no one working on the project has become ill with the coronavirus, according to Jordan.
All of the 102 turbines are now installed in an area about 25 miles off the coastline. The nearly 250-foot blades on top of these monsters can spin out enough power to supply around 600,000 homes, according to the company.
Demand for the equipment for these projects is putting pressure on makers of gear to keep their factories churning. Vestas Wind Systems, for instance, is striving to keep a global network that includes plants in Colorado, China, Denmark and elsewhere largely open to meet a record first-quarter order book of 34.1 billion euros for its giant electric power-generating windmills and services.
"We started out differently, saying 'Let's not use the excuse of COVID-19,'" said Henrik Andersen, chief executive of Vestas, which is based in Denmark.    -The New York Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US tech giants suspend review of Hong Kong data requests, TikTok to pull out
Low-cost airline HK Express resuming flights in August
Etihad plans to fly to 58 cities as travel restrictions ease
Companies seen slashing capex 12pc this year, deeper than in 2009
Thermometers in hand, Dubai opens for tourists amid pandemic
StanChart pledges assistance to C-19 patients in Narayanganj
Prime Bank, ISPAB alliance on financing solutions to ISP entrepreneurs
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft