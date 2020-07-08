Video
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:32 AM
Oil prices slide as spike in US C-19 cases casts gloom over fuel demand prospects

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MELBOURNE, July 7:  Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid concerns that a surge in new coronavirus cases, especially in the United States, will hamper any recovery in fuel demand.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell 54 cents, or 1.3per cent, to $40.09 a barrel at 0703 GMT, well off an earlier high of $40.79.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures declined by 56 cents, or 1.3per cent, to $42.54, after hitting an intraday high of $43.19.
With 16 US states reporting record increases in new COVID-19 case in the first five days of July, according to a Reuters tally, there is mounting concern that public health measures to limit the virus spread will curb fuel demand in the world's biggest oil consuming country.
Florida is re-introducing some limits on economic reopenings to grapple with rising cases. California and Texas, two of the most populous and economically crucial US states, are also reporting high infection rates as a per centage of diagnostic tests conducted over the past week.
"The potential for demand destruction as lockdown re-instatement looks more likely are combining with concerns about OPEC+ discipline to weigh on oil prices," said CMC Markets's Chief Market Strategist Michael McCarthy in Sydney in an email.
Other parts of the world, such as Australia, has also been hit by a new wave of infections.
"Oil is marooned in range-trading mode, balanced by the hopes of economic recovery in Asia and Europe, and concerns in the US and other parts of the world. That means that for now, it lacks the momentum to strongly move one way of the other," said Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific, of OANDA.
As for supplies, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, are lowering output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for a third month in July.
However, those cuts are set to taper to 7.7 million bpd starting next month, adding supply at the same time US fuel demand, especially for gasoline, remains impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.    -Reuters


