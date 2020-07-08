Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:32 AM
latest
Home Business

Risk currencies take breather after rally, virus resurgence lifts dollar

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, July 7: Risk currencies such as the Australian dollar took a breather from recent gains on Tuesday with investors hitting pause on an equity market rally, as new coronavirus flare-ups and regional lockdowns in some countries curbed buying and lifted the dollar.
Riskier currencies such as the commodity-driven Aussie, Norwegian crown, the New Zealand dollar and the Swedish crown have rallied strongly since April alongside increased risk appetite in global markets.
But with a blazing run up in Chinese equities cooling on Tuesday, surging coronavirus infections in places that are attempting a reopening, and regional lockdowns still being introduced, investors appeared to take their foot off the gas.
Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second biggest city on Tuesday, confining Melbourne residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business for six weeks, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak.
The Australian dollar sank 0.5per cent to its US counterpart after the announcement, last trading at $0.6940.
It had no reaction to the country's central bank leaving rates unchanged.
The dollar index in the meanwhile, rose 0.2per cent to 96.972. It gained 0.2per cent against the yen, to trade at 107.595.
The Chinese yuan picked up where it left off after soaring with runaway Chinese equities on Monday, but pulled back from an offshore top of 6.9965 per dollar as caution crept in.
Florida's greater Miami area became the latest hot spot to roll back its reopening as virus cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the US death toll topped 130,000.
"After yesterday's strong risk rally - which also drove risky currencies higher - the reality of regional lockdowns in places like the US, UK, Spain and now Australia are a gentle reminder that the threat of a second coronavirus wave is one that investors should not be quick to price out," said Viraj Patel, global FX and macro strategist at Arkera.
Investors are watching nervously as infections surge in the United States and India, but are so far taking the view that more massive lockdowns are unlikely.
The daily case count makes sombre reading, but deaths have not jumped, said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone, who is more closely watching the bond market where stubbornly low yields are driving cash elsewhere.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US tech giants suspend review of Hong Kong data requests, TikTok to pull out
Low-cost airline HK Express resuming flights in August
Etihad plans to fly to 58 cities as travel restrictions ease
Companies seen slashing capex 12pc this year, deeper than in 2009
Thermometers in hand, Dubai opens for tourists amid pandemic
StanChart pledges assistance to C-19 patients in Narayanganj
Prime Bank, ISPAB alliance on financing solutions to ISP entrepreneurs
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft