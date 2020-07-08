Risk currencies take breather after rally, virus resurgence lifts dollar





Riskier currencies such as the commodity-driven Aussie, Norwegian crown, the New Zealand dollar and the Swedish crown have rallied strongly since April alongside increased risk appetite in global markets.

But with a blazing run up in Chinese equities cooling on Tuesday, surging coronavirus infections in places that are attempting a reopening, and regional lockdowns still being introduced, investors appeared to take their foot off the gas.

Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second biggest city on Tuesday, confining Melbourne residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business for six weeks, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

The Australian dollar sank 0.5per cent to its US counterpart after the announcement, last trading at $0.6940.

It had no reaction to the country's central bank leaving rates unchanged.

The dollar index in the meanwhile, rose 0.2per cent to 96.972. It gained 0.2per cent against the yen, to trade at 107.595.

The Chinese yuan picked up where it left off after soaring with runaway Chinese equities on Monday, but pulled back from an offshore top of 6.9965 per dollar as caution crept in.

Florida's greater Miami area became the latest hot spot to roll back its reopening as virus cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the US death toll topped 130,000.

"After yesterday's strong risk rally - which also drove risky currencies higher - the reality of regional lockdowns in places like the US, UK, Spain and now Australia are a gentle reminder that the threat of a second coronavirus wave is one that investors should not be quick to price out," said Viraj Patel, global FX and macro strategist at Arkera.

Investors are watching nervously as infections surge in the United States and India, but are so far taking the view that more massive lockdowns are unlikely.

The daily case count makes sombre reading, but deaths have not jumped, said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone, who is more closely watching the bond market where stubbornly low yields are driving cash elsewhere. -Reuters



























LONDON, July 7: Risk currencies such as the Australian dollar took a breather from recent gains on Tuesday with investors hitting pause on an equity market rally, as new coronavirus flare-ups and regional lockdowns in some countries curbed buying and lifted the dollar.Riskier currencies such as the commodity-driven Aussie, Norwegian crown, the New Zealand dollar and the Swedish crown have rallied strongly since April alongside increased risk appetite in global markets.But with a blazing run up in Chinese equities cooling on Tuesday, surging coronavirus infections in places that are attempting a reopening, and regional lockdowns still being introduced, investors appeared to take their foot off the gas.Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second biggest city on Tuesday, confining Melbourne residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business for six weeks, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak.The Australian dollar sank 0.5per cent to its US counterpart after the announcement, last trading at $0.6940.It had no reaction to the country's central bank leaving rates unchanged.The dollar index in the meanwhile, rose 0.2per cent to 96.972. It gained 0.2per cent against the yen, to trade at 107.595.The Chinese yuan picked up where it left off after soaring with runaway Chinese equities on Monday, but pulled back from an offshore top of 6.9965 per dollar as caution crept in.Florida's greater Miami area became the latest hot spot to roll back its reopening as virus cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the US death toll topped 130,000."After yesterday's strong risk rally - which also drove risky currencies higher - the reality of regional lockdowns in places like the US, UK, Spain and now Australia are a gentle reminder that the threat of a second coronavirus wave is one that investors should not be quick to price out," said Viraj Patel, global FX and macro strategist at Arkera.Investors are watching nervously as infections surge in the United States and India, but are so far taking the view that more massive lockdowns are unlikely.The daily case count makes sombre reading, but deaths have not jumped, said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone, who is more closely watching the bond market where stubbornly low yields are driving cash elsewhere. -Reuters